Ariana Grande Cancels Vietnam Concert Due to "Health Problems"

Ariana Grande is taking a sick day.

The 24-year-old "Problem" singer has canceled tonight's concert at Quân khu 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. "My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment," Grande wrote in a note shared via Instagram Stories. "I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won't allow me to do the show for you tonight. I'm so, so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this, but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding."

The pop princess did not share further details regarding her "health problems." Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour is expected resume this Saturday at LeSports Center in Beijing, China.