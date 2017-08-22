Another night, another episode of Paradise. Is anyone else feeling like the only two shows in the world are this and Game of Thrones? Bachelor in Westeros is weirdly a show we'd watch.

Anyway, tonight was Paradise in a nutshell. People thought they were in relationships, then new people showed up, and those "relationships" went out the window, and the people who were left behind were forced to remember that this is how this show works.

First up, we were back to Dean and Kristina. Kristina was still mad, and Dean was not able to go back in time and erase that whole half birthday fiasco, so he was still a dingbat. We have a feeling he may remain a dingbat for the remainder of this season, but hey, anything could happen.