Perhaps the Aaliyah marriage only fazed so many because celebrity history is creepily full of earlier-than-May-to-December romance. Elvis Presley met Priscilla Presley when she was 14 (but courted her for eight years before they married), and Jerry Lee Lewis married his cousin when she was 13 (and his career never fully recovered, though he's still considered a rock 'n' roll legend to this day).

And there's an even longer history of the industry (and audiences) forgiving artists their scandals.

"When people ask me, I tell them, 'Hey, don't believe all that mess. We're close and people took it the wrong way," Aaliyah told journalist Jim DeRogatis in December 1994. DeRogatis, the reporter who seven years later was sent a copy of the tape that would lead to child porn charges being filed against Kelly in 2002, has been following and reporting on the invariably stomach-churning allegations against Kelly ever since.

"I would say I loved 'liyah," R. Kelly (who was born Robert Kelly) told GQ last year. Asked if he would say "in love," he replied, "Well, there's a lot of ways to be in love with a person. I was in love with my grandfather, you know. But yeah, I would say I was in love with Aaliyah just like I was in love with anybody else. But in a different, friend type of way."

Aaliyah, who was killed in a plane crash in 2001, when she was only 22, sued in 1997 to have the fake marriage certificate expunged and it was promptly sealed. Vibe magazine had published it in 1995.

Kelly told GQ that, "out of respect for her mother who's sick and her father who's passed," he wouldn't comment further on their relationship. "Out of respect for Aaliyah, and her mother and father who has asked me not to personally," he said. "But I can tell you I loved her, I can tell you she loved me, we was very close. We were, you know, best best best best friends."