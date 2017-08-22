Petra Collins/CR Fashion Book
Kim Kardashian is taking it back to another decade.
While she's one of the most famous faces in the world, the star dd her best sartorial impression of two other iconic women when she was invited to grace the pages of Carine Roitfeld's recurring magazine, CR Fashion Book. For the 11th issue, the editor-in-chief turned back the clocks to one of her favorite years in fashion.
"To me 1999 was the last moment when fashion felt naïve and innocent and free. 1999 is about a spirit of independence, and there are very few independent thinkers left today," she said in a statement. "I think right now a lot of people are looking back to this period of time. Not only to find references or get ideas, but to see who they were—how good they were—and hopefully see who they can be again."
Petra Collins/CR Fashion Book
The reality star found her inspiration in Pamela Anderson and Lil' Kim, both of whom she channeled in style and substance as she modeled for the issue. In snaps by Petra Collins and obtained exclusively by E! News, the mom of two dons a white scoop corset top and white pants with a pink animal print-trimmed hat as Kardashian poses in front of the Hollywood sign with a smirk. The look appears to pay homage to Anderson's bold getup from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, to which she wore a large pink furry hat and a white corset top, too.
Then, in a second photograph, the mogul switches gears to channel Lil' Kim in a pink bra and underwear, snakeskin boots and a fur coat. The look is topped off with long pink hair as Kardashian kneels on a deck overlooking a skyline. The ensemble is similar to the one Lil' Kim sported in 1999 at the Tommy Hilfiger "Rock Style" Exhibition, dressed in a pink two-piece with snakeskin boots and a matching pink fur coat.
In addition to Kardashian inside the magazine,Lily-Rose Depp, Lara Stone, Alek Wek, Cara Taylor and the late Prince appear on five 1999-themed covers for the issue and corresponding CR Men's Book.
CR Fashion Book 11 hits newsstands on September 7.