Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are parents!

The Married at First Sight couple welcomed their first child into the world together today—a baby girl named Henley Grace.

"Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss," her rep told People magazine, confirming Henley was born at 5:24 a.m., weighing in at 8 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20.2 inches long.

Jamie also took to Instagram to share the "first photo" of her daughter, showing mommy, daddy and baby all touching hands.

"I've never been more in love. @henleygracehehner, you're mommy's everything," she wrote. "Thanks, @people for being just as excited as we are to welcome our sweet baby girl."