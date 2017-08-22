Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has come under fire for his wife's social media posts.

Louise Linton—a Scottish-born actress who married Mnuchin in June—took to Instagram last night to share a photo stepping off a United States' government-owned plane alongside her husband, tagging designer brands like Valentino, Tom Ford, Hermès and Roland Mouret.

"Great #daytrip to #Kentucky!" she captioned the photo, sparking quite a bit of backlash.

In fact, one person wrote, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway," alongside the hashtag "#deplorable," which resulted in a snarky response from Linton.