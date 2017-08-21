Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Rushes to Hospital After Daughter Ali’s Health Scare

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Girl on Top, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Chloe Bennet, Agents of Shield, Jamie Clayton, Sense8, Candice Patton, The Flash

Girl on Top 2017 Round 3: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals the Name of Her and Brie's New Wine!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

On tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer got a phone call no mother ever wants to hear—that her daughter Ali was being rushed to the hospital by ex Corey Simms.

Corey calls his ex and says, "The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to emergency room because she says she couldn't breathe." When Leah asks if her daughter is okay, the worried father says, "She's fine...I think it's a little scarier for us. But we'd rather be safe than sorry."

A producer then asks the concerned mother if difficulty breathing is a symptom of muscular dystrophy, which the distraught reality star says she does not want to answer, as she rushes off to drop off her other daughter Addie at her grandmother's before rushing to the hospital.

In 2014, Leah revealed that her and Corey's daughter has a rare and incurable form of muscular dystrophy.

Photos

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

When she first opened up about her daughter's diagnosis three years ago, Leah sadly explained, "The disorder affects her respiratory system and progresses the older she gets. The bigger she gets and the more weight she gains, the harder it'll be for her muscles to carry the weight."

In the episode it's clear that Ali is struggling. Ali's school has let Leah and Corey know that their daughter has been falling out of her wheelchair more regularly and that they're concerned. In a heartbreaking scene, Ali also confesses that she's having difficulty eating.

Despite their messy split, the co-parents agree that their daughter needs an aide to help her in school. 

The somber episode ends in a cliffhanger—with Leah driving off to see be at her sick child's side.

Luckily, Ali seems to be doing a-okay. On Aug. 8, Leah posted a sweet photo of herself and her fighter daughter with some lipstick! The worried mom also took to Instagram tonight to post a scene from the episode and to champion her daughter. 

The MTV star wrote, "Muscular Dystrophy won't stop our girl! We always want her to know that if she can dream it, then she can do it! We believe in her like she believes in herself! We didn't want her to feel different in a special needs class, but if it was in the best interest of Ali Girl, that's all that mattered!"

Glad Ali's doing well!

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

TAGS/ Teen Mom , Teen Mom 2 , MTV , Top Stories , TV
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.