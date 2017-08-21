On tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer got a phone call no mother ever wants to hear—that her daughter Ali was being rushed to the hospital by ex Corey Simms.
Corey calls his ex and says, "The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to emergency room because she says she couldn't breathe." When Leah asks if her daughter is okay, the worried father says, "She's fine...I think it's a little scarier for us. But we'd rather be safe than sorry."
A producer then asks the concerned mother if difficulty breathing is a symptom of muscular dystrophy, which the distraught reality star says she does not want to answer, as she rushes off to drop off her other daughter Addie at her grandmother's before rushing to the hospital.
In 2014, Leah revealed that her and Corey's daughter has a rare and incurable form of muscular dystrophy.
Muscular Dystrophy won't stop our girl! We always want her to know that if she can dream it, then she can do it! We believe in her like she believes in herself! We didn't want her to feel different in a special needs class, but if it was in the best interest of Ali Girl, that's all that mattered! ???????? It?s Monday, so you know what that means! A new episode of #TeenMom2 on right now! ? (FINALLY THIS POSTED) ??????????? #parentinggoals #coparenringatitsbest #MDwontstopher #MDawareness #MD #musculardystrophy #ali #aaa #determined #strength #fighter #lover #iloveher #mygirl #childrenfirst #blessed #firstborn #twina
When she first opened up about her daughter's diagnosis three years ago, Leah sadly explained, "The disorder affects her respiratory system and progresses the older she gets. The bigger she gets and the more weight she gains, the harder it'll be for her muscles to carry the weight."
In the episode it's clear that Ali is struggling. Ali's school has let Leah and Corey know that their daughter has been falling out of her wheelchair more regularly and that they're concerned. In a heartbreaking scene, Ali also confesses that she's having difficulty eating.
Despite their messy split, the co-parents agree that their daughter needs an aide to help her in school.
The somber episode ends in a cliffhanger—with Leah driving off to see be at her sick child's side.
Luckily, Ali seems to be doing a-okay. On Aug. 8, Leah posted a sweet photo of herself and her fighter daughter with some lipstick! The worried mom also took to Instagram tonight to post a scene from the episode and to champion her daughter.
The MTV star wrote, "Muscular Dystrophy won't stop our girl! We always want her to know that if she can dream it, then she can do it! We believe in her like she believes in herself! We didn't want her to feel different in a special needs class, but if it was in the best interest of Ali Girl, that's all that mattered!"
Glad Ali's doing well!
Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.