Another star in Katy Perry's music video basket.

As fans await the songstress' visual for her hit track, "Swish Swish," Perry gave everyone a sneak peak into what's in store when she released a trailer for the music video, complete with plenty of celebrity cameos.

In the basketball-themed clip, Perry stars as the Tigers team captain with Molly Shannon as her enthusiastic coach. In reference to her lyrics, the other team is a group of Sheeps with Terry Crews as coach and Thor "the Mountain" Björnsson, the team's captain.