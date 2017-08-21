Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" Music Video Is on Its Way and Packed With Stars

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tyra Banks

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Taylor Swift's Mysterious Post Sends Internet Into a Frenzy

Taylor Swift, The Voice

Taylor Swift Shares a Mysterious Video After Brief Social Media Blackout

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Katy Perry, Music Video, Swish Swish

Katy Perry, Music Video, Swish Swish

Another star in Katy Perry's music video basket. 

As fans await the songstress' visual for her hit track, "Swish Swish," Perry gave everyone a sneak peak into what's in store when she released a trailer for the music video, complete with plenty of celebrity cameos. 

In the basketball-themed clip, Perry stars as the Tigers team captain with Molly Shannon as her enthusiastic coach. In reference to her lyrics, the other team is a group of Sheeps with Terry Crews as coach and Thor "the Mountain" Björnsson, the team's captain. 

Photos

Katy Perry's Concert Costumes

Along with the bevy of main stars, the trailer also features cameos from Jenna Ushkowitz from GleeGaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things and Christina Sydelko

As guides to the game, sportscasters Bill Walton and Rich Eisen serve as announcers. 

While she needs no introduction, Nicki Minaj also doesn't need a character as she will play herself in the long-awaited video. As for a release date, Perry can only offer the promise of "coming soon!"

While this seems to be her most packed video yet, Perry is no stranger to sharing the screen with her colleagues. In her 2011 video for "Last Friday Night," she invited Rebecca Black, Darren CrissKevin McHaleHanson, Kenny G, Debbie Gibson and Corey Feldmanto join her musical bonanza. 

While Perry has dubbed it a "countdown to catastrophe," we're calling it a countdown to cameos.  

 

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Music , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.