It's time to embrace the rainbow.

Neutral-fanatics, there's no need to fear color anymore. Jo Baker, celeb makeup artist to stars like Bella Hadid, Salma Hayek and Jenna Dewan Tatum, shared how even the most darkest of heart wardrobe can dabble with vibrant hues.

"People should be embracing color and having fun with it, because that's what it's there for," said the pro. "I'm obsessed with doing a soft, colorful haze at the moment. I think I've just been doing it in every color possible."

Case in point: Paris Jackson at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.