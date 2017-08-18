Tyler Henry is ending the season with a bang!

The young medium may have found his most skeptic client yet in the latest episode—Dr. Drew Pinsky. The celeb doctor is known for his practical and levelheaded advice, which means believing in psychic abilities is definitely not in his wheelhouse. But in this sneak peek clip from Wednesday night's season finale, Tyler may have made him a believer.

While channeling the spirit of Dr. Drew's deceased father, Tyler gets some information about another member of his family. "There is a male with a D name that I have to highlight. Male, D name. Male, D name. So who is the male with the D name?" Tyler asks.

"Related to triplets?" Dr. Drew asks. "Yes, we have one of those," Susan Pinsky explains, referring to the couple's triplet children. "Douglas," Dr. Drew confirms. "Do you know who had to get the neurosurgery?" Tyler asks. "It was a child with a brain procedure on the head that went fine."