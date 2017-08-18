Meek Mill Arrested for Alleged Reckless Endangerment in New York City

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Trey Songz, Mugshot

Trey Songz Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanors After Destroying a Stage During a Detroit Concert

Elisabeth Moss, Instagram

Elisabeth Moss Makes Rare Comment in Defense of Scientology

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meek Mill

Bobby Metelus/Getty Images for New Era Cap

Meek Mill has been arrested. 

As the New York police department confirmed to E! News, the 30-year-old rapper was handcuffed Thursday night around 10 p.m. at the corner of 10th Avenue and Dyckman Street in New York.

The star, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was charged with reckless endangerment after authorities saw him allegedly riding a dirt bike in and out of traffic, doing wheelies, not wearing a helmet and not obeying traffic in footage shared online via a livestream, according to the NYPD. 

According to ABC, police were called to the area Wednesday night after a group was allegedly recklessly driving motorcycles and ATVs in Inwood. However, by the time authorities got to the scene, the group had left. Mill was arrested after investigators later found online footage of the star. 

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Meek Mill, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The "Whatever You Need" rapper appeared on The Tonight Show later Thursday night in a pre-taped performance of "Young Black America" with The-Dream

"If his name was John Smith, he wouldn't have even been arrested," Mill's lawyer Joseph Tacopina told the Daily News. "You could go to 110th St. and Dyckman right now and you'll see 10 kids popping wheelies on their bikes. Nobody gets arrested."

According to reports, Mill was held overnight and will appear before a judge on Friday. 

E! has reached out to Mill's rep for comment. 

TAGS/ Meek Mill , Arrests , New York City , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.