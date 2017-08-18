Meek Mill has been arrested.

As the New York police department confirmed to E! News, the 30-year-old rapper was handcuffed Thursday night around 10 p.m. at the corner of 10th Avenue and Dyckman Street in New York.

The star, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was charged with reckless endangerment after authorities saw him allegedly riding a dirt bike in and out of traffic, doing wheelies, not wearing a helmet and not obeying traffic in footage shared online via a livestream, according to the NYPD.

According to ABC, police were called to the area Wednesday night after a group was allegedly recklessly driving motorcycles and ATVs in Inwood. However, by the time authorities got to the scene, the group had left. Mill was arrested after investigators later found online footage of the star.