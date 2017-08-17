Live Nation
Live Nation
Shania Twain is taking her act on the road, so you better giddy up!
The country music superstar announced Thursday that she will go on tour next year in support of her new album, Now. This will mark Twain's first tour since Rock This Country two years ago.
American Express Card Members can buy pre-sale tickets beginning Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. local time until Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 25. Two years ago, Twain intimated that the Rock This Country tour could be her last. "I really loved being on tour and had the best time," she told the Press-Enterprise. "It kind of ended too soon."
"I felt like at that time maybe that was all I had left in me. I really felt that way, but I was so energized by the tour and by the fans," Twain added. "For the first time in my career, I really felt like it was easier—and the fans really gave me more than ever before, for some reason."
Here is the complete list of Twain's Now tour dates:
May 3, 2018 – Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA
May 5, 2018 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
May 6, 2018 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
May 9, 2018 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB
May 10, 2018 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB
May 12, 2018 – Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, SK
May 13, 2018 - MTS Centre in Winnipeg, MB
May 15, 2018 – Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN
May 16, 2018 – Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD
May 18, 2018 – CenturyLink Center Omaha in Omaha, NE
May 19, 2018 – United Center in Chicago, IL
June 1, 2018 – BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, FL
June 2, 2018 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL
June 4, 2018 – Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, GA
June 6, 2018 – American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
June 7, 2018 – Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX
June 9, 2018 – Toyota Center in Houston, TX
June 10, 2018 – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA
June 12, 2018 – Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, AR
June 13, 2018 – Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO
June 15, 2018 – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
June 16, 2018 – Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH
June 25, 2018 – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON
June 26, 2018 – Bell Centre in Monréal, QC
June 28, 2018 – Videotron Centre in Hamilton, ON
July 1, 2018 – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON
July 3, 2018 – Budweiser Gardens in London, ON
July 4, 2018 – Budweiser Gardens in London, ON
July 6, 2018 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON
July 7, 2018 – Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON
July 11, 2018 – TD Garden in Boston, MA
July 12, 2018 – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
July 14, 2018 – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY
July 15, 2018 – Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.
July 17, 2018 – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
July 18, 2018 – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI
July 20, 2018 – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY
July 21, 2018 – TBD in Nashville, TN
July 24, 2018 – Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO
July 25, 2018 – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA
July 27, 2018 – Pepsi Center in Denver, CO
July 28, 2018 – Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT
July 30, 2018 – Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ
Aug. 1, 2018 – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA
Aug. 3, 2018 – Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA
Aug. 4, 2018 – MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Twain's latest album, Now, will be released Sept. 29 via Mercury Nashville.
The country artist's new single, "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed," impacts radio stations Friday.