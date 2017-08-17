According to Nina Dobrev, leaving The Vampire Diaries was all a part of her plan.

The 28-year-old star, who emigrated to Toronto from Bulgaria when she was merely a toddler, rose to national fame when she landed the role of Elena Gilbert in CW's hit series in 2009. Fast forward six years later, the actress surprised fans when she did not sign on for season 7 and the series lost a longtime and beloved main character. Reflecting on that time today, Dobrev maintains that the exit was her choice.