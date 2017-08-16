Wanna know how much Rachel Bloom makes per episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? Well, she'll tell you.

Gone are the days when stars were tight-lipped about their salary price tags, and as a result, the comedy queen opened up to Wealthsimple about how much she takes home each episode of her CW series—and the sum is between $50K and $60K. The fact is she doesn't actually know.

"I make about $50,000 or $60,000 for acting in an episode before taxes and paying my reps," Bloom explained in the Wealthsimple money diary. "I know it's absurd that I don't know the exact figure, but it's because all of it comes in bulk and goes directly to a business manager."

It's also unclear if the star, who is also the show's creator, takes home money on top of her acting paycheck each episode for captaining My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

To put things in perspective, Kaley Cuoco currently earns $900,000 per episode on America's No. 1 comedy, The Big Bang Theory.