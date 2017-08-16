Kim Kardashian Reveals the Truth About Her 72 Day Marriage to Kris Humphries: "I Physically Couldn't Do It"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

WAGS Miami

Shocker! Hencha Voigt Apologizes to Claudia Sampedro But Ashley Nicole Wheeler Puts Her on Blast in WAGS Miami Sneak Peek

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent

Fashion Police

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It may seem impossible, but the Kardashians still have some secrets to share! 

After 10 years of having their every move recorded on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it looks like these women have managed to keep a few things to themselves. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the family got very candid about their on-screen live, and the things they chose not to share with the world. 

Kim Kardashian opened up about her 72 day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries, saying that she couldn't "physically" get herself to stay in the union any longer. She even explained that her mom tried to get her not to go through with it, but we all know how that story ended. 

However, her biggest regret may surprise you! The mom of two admitted that it was seeing herself pregnant on-screen that she hates looking back on the most "I looked like such a cow and I can't stand to see those episodes," Kim confessed. 

Photos

This Kardashian-Loved Makeup Artist Shares Tips for Long-Lasting Makeup

The sisters even dished on everything from where they would hide in the house and cry to the biggest rumor they've heard about themselves. "All of us here have slept with Scott Disick," Khloe Kardashian joked. 

Check out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., and don't miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E! Plus, watch the clip above to get all of the details from their revealing interview!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Scott Disick , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.