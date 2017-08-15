Jemal Countess/WireImage
In his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, Chris Brown is opening up about the evening he got into a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.
The 2009 incident made headlines after a police report was filed by Rihanna—and a series of graphic photos were leaked following the ordeal—and now both singers involved have spoken on the private fight that ultimately turned very, very public.
Back in August 2012, RiRi finally spoke candidly on the matter to Oprah Winfrey in a sit-down discussion about her relationship with Brown and how she was able to finally forgive him for the unforgettable evening.
And now, years later, Brown himself is speaking out to his fans in a never-before-seen clip from the doc.
Brown explains that issues between him and Rihanna started when he admitted to having sexual relations with someone who worked for him in the past, and that the revelation made their relationship turn sour.
"She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn't care, she just didn't trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well," he shared.
"I still love Rihanna, but I'm just going to be honest—we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK. It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘What the f--k are we doing?'"
When discussing the incidents that took place following a night at the pre-Grammys Clive Davis party in 2009, Brown said that a previous issue in their relationship further came to light.
He tells viewers that the woman he had previously been involved with was also at the party and came up to say hello to the music power couple. That, however, didn't sit well with the Barbadian beauty.
"I look over at Rihanna and she's bawling, she's crying."
After a confrontation about the situation at hand in Brown's car on their way home from the party, the rapper confesses that things got violent quickly.
"I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s--t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f--k why did I hit her like that?"
He continued, "From there she's spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It's a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street…She tried to grab for my phone, and I'm not giving her my phone, to throw it out the window."
In the end, Brown says that he "felt like a f--king monster" after the fight took place and the aftermath of what was to come.
The two briefly revived their relationship in 2013, even making an appearance at the Grammys together that year, before breaking up for good.