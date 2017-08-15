He tells viewers that the woman he had previously been involved with was also at the party and came up to say hello to the music power couple. That, however, didn't sit well with the Barbadian beauty.

"I look over at Rihanna and she's bawling, she's crying."

After a confrontation about the situation at hand in Brown's car on their way home from the party, the rapper confesses that things got violent quickly.

"I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s--t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f--k why did I hit her like that?"

He continued, "From there she's spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It's a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street…She tried to grab for my phone, and I'm not giving her my phone, to throw it out the window."

In the end, Brown says that he "felt like a f--king monster" after the fight took place and the aftermath of what was to come.

The two briefly revived their relationship in 2013, even making an appearance at the Grammys together that year, before breaking up for good.