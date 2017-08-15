Sad news for fans of The Challenge. It appears Nicole Zanatta and Laurel Stucky have gone their separate ways.
The couple, who met while filming season 29 of MTV's The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, alluded to their breakup in an emotional Instagram post shared to Nicole's Instagram on Tuesday.
"Some things aren't meant to last forever, they're just there for that time," she captioned a photo of the could be exes cuddling on a park bench. "So let it be and move on, learn and grow from it. Every new relationship teaches you something take the positives with the negatives and use it as you please."
Meanwhile, Laurel has yet to comment publicly on their relationship status, though it appears the reality TV stars were together as recently as less than two weeks ago. During Laurel's recent visit to Nicole's hometown, the Real World: Skeletons alum captioned a snapshot of the two, "Until next time!!! kiss it all better."
Nicole and Laurel began teasing fans about their potential relationship just before The Challenge: Invasion began airing in February of this year. Their undeniable attraction played out on the MTV competition series, as Nicole pursued Laurel—who had never been in a romantic relationship with a woman.
The Free Agents champ opened up about her feelings in conversation with fellow contestant Camila Nakagawa, explaining, "I think what's stopped me [from dating women] was pressure from the outside... I am curious but I'm scared."
The pair would ultimately embark on a long distance relationship for the next nine months, as Nicole continued her firefighting career in New York while Laurel remained in Montana. Laurel told MTV News of their dynamic, "I feel like Nicole gives me something that I just haven't gotten before. She makes me feel secure."
She continued, "I think that we have a lot of similarities and common interests. The things where I'm lacking, she is stronger in. So it's just a good combination except she's a girl so that's the first time that's ever happened to me."
