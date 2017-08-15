Wedding bells are ringing on tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.
After falling in love and getting engaged last season, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass tied the knot earlier this summer in Mexico, and their wedding will air tonight. According to the couple—who's also expecting a baby—it's one gorgeous ceremony.
"It's set on the beach, the waves are crashing, palm trees everywhere," Evan told E! News when we sat down with the happy couple. "It felt really small and intimate, yet with the sort of vast expanse of the ocean behind it, so it was really, really a neat thing."
Carly explained that they had a lot of input into the look of the wedding.
"We pretty much chose the things that we wanted, and we were like, OK, just run with it," she said. "Everything that they did was exactly like...the colors, and the theme, everything was exactly what we wanted, and then they just topped it off with even more beautiful, exciting things."
ABC
"The funfetti cake was my idea though," Evan added. "It's the only way to go."
While we'll see the beach setting and the vows, we won't get to witness the reception...or the beautiful speeches and dancing from Evan's three sons from a previous relationship.
"They gave these speeches that were just incredible," Evan revealed of his sons, who also apparently killed it on the dance floor, along with a few memorable faces. "Something else that drove everyone to tears was Cupcake [Chris Strandburg] dancing on the dance floor, taking off his shirt."
"Ashley Iaconetti was crying, as per usual," Carly added. "It was great. It was everything you'd expect and more."
Just a few weeks after their wedding was filmed, Carly and Evan also revealed that they're expecting their first child together, and Evan is so excited that he's already gotten very into baby research.
"I'm looking at strollers. Like there's one with a motor now that looks amazing," he explained.
"He's coming at me with all these funny things. 'Have you seen there's like a Keurig for formula?!'" said Carly. "He's like, 'I was researching the other day, how to make a baby sleep through the night. There's this thing called swaddling...'"
Evan also has big plans for what to name the baby, whether it's a girl or a boy.
"We're naming it after me," he told us. "Evan, potentially with the middle name also Evan. Evan Evan Bass."
Carly did not agree.
"I don't think that sounds right."
Watch both videos above to hear more about the wedding and the future Evan Evan Bass, and tune into tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise to watch the nuptials yourself!
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.