Brooklyn Beckham is about to begin a very exciting, new chapter in his life: He's heading off to college!
But rather than attending university in the U.K., the 18-year-old photographer will head off to New York City—something his mother, Victoria Beckham, isn't entirely enthused about.
"I'm nervous, and my mum's upset about me leaving," Brooklyn told GQ magazine. "But it's really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don't think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I'll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that."
Despite Victoria being upset to watch her eldest child flee the coop, neither she nor David Beckham has anyone to blame but themselves...in the best way possible!
Brooklyn said his parents have been two of his biggest supporters when it comes to his love for photography.
In fact, David bought Brooklyn his first camera at age 14, while Victoria has hired him to help photograph her fashion shows behind-the-scenes.
"I do backstage photography at my mum's shows," the teenager told the publication. "And I mean, I love doing it—but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy. So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it."
Speaking of fashion, what can New Yorkers expect to see Brooklyn wearing as he takes on the city during his college enrollment?
"My favorite outfit is like a Peaky Blinders kind of look," he dished. "I have a really old-man style. I'm also really into skateboarding outfits, like the baggy Vans jeans? But I don't like dressing saggy, like American my-age kids do."
