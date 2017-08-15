Things are getting heated...

In April Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee called it quits after nearly five years of marriage. Since their surprising split, the former couple has been waging a custody battle over their two children, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 2.

On August 11, the mom of two filed court documents, which were obtained by E! News, making a declaration of several requests—namely that she wants sole custody and has also rejected her former partner's June request for joint custody.

The document makes a declaration of request on Aryn's behalf, asking the court to "have sole legal custody of our children, Sadie, age thee, and Maceo, age two."

Aryn's request also has stipulations that lay out several parenting procedures that the two need to adhere to including agreed-upon nap times, agreeing to "age appropriate viewing content," and that "neither parent will introduce a new intimate partner until the relationship has endured at least six months."