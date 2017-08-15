Former Bachelor Stars Share Their Travel Essentials

There are probably so many questions you would ask a former Bachelor contestant if you could. From the dirty, behind-the-scene details to the other side of all that on-screen drama, there's so much left untold.

With the summer winding down and just enough time for a last-minute escape, we couldn't think of anyone better than The Bachelor women to help us savor these final moments of sun. Having navigated love journeys far and wide, it's no secret that these former contestants come with baggage—literally—and they've got the best tips on smart packing.

So we asked them for help with our suitcases.

We spoke to Olivia Caridi (Season 20), Britt Nilsson (Season 19 and The Bachelorette Season 11), Caila Quinn (Season 20), Sharleen Joynt (Season 18), Becca Tilley (Season 19 and 20), and Clare Crawley (Season 18) about what they do with that ever-so-precious carry-on luggage space.