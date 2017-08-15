Lakshmi, who testified during the trial, accused Fidler of bullying her when she arrived to set that day.

"One guy came up to the car, and I had the windows down," she said in court, according to Boston Globe reporter Milton Valencia. "He rested his arm on the door when the window was down, [and said], 'Oh looky here, what a pretty face, or what a shame about that pretty face.' And he said something to my driver which was very derogatory."

Lakshmi said her heart began pounding, and continued, "I felt he was bullying me. I felt he was saying, 'I might hit you.'"