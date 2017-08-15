Kim Kardashian is blaming you for her most recent breakout.

The reality star took to Snapchat yesterday to show her fans one of her new KKW beauty contouring palettes. In order to do so, she "swatched" the colors and highlighters on her skin, which received some serious criticism from her fans, followers and even makeup artists like Jeffree Star who all said she was doing it wrong.

Kim didn't take the feedback lightly, posting several more videos responding to the criticism.