Oh the memories!
It's hard to believe it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians is 10 years old this year. The world has been watching this family laugh, cry and so much more for the last decade and we've enjoyed every second of it.
From the time Kim Kardashian couldn't stop taking selfies on the way to dropping Khloe Kardashian off at jail to the day that Scott Disick officially became British royalty, you just never know what to expect with them.
Take a walk down memory lane and relive all of their best moments in preparation for the KUWTK anniversary special on Sept. 24!
Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!
Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!
Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist.
Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.
Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!
When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that.
This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned.
We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!
While in Dubai, Kim catches a "whore" in Scott's hotel room and confronts her! "Get your s--t and get the f--k out of here!" Kim screams. "F--king groupie." Yikes!
The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!"
Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table.
Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!
