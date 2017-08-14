Trulia; Getty Images
Eminem's had some huge ups and downs in his career, but he's still come out on top. However, the music maker's about to take a big hit in the money department, as the rapper is selling his six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath house in Michigan for $1.999 million. The big bummer (financially speaking) is that 14 years ago, the superstar purchased the mansion for $4.75 million, over twice as much as the current listing price.
That's right—Marshall Mathers is listing his house at 42 percent of what he bought it for back in 2003.
But just because the price has been slashed, doesn't mean the "Lose Yourself" rapper's house has lost any luster—no expense has been spared. The sprawling contemporary-style mansion, which was built in 1986, spans a whopping 17,000 square feet and is located on almost six acres in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, MI.
Additionally, every bedroom in the main house is a suite. The home was also built for entertaining—as it has tennis courts, a waterfall pool with a spa, an entertainment cabana, and a guest house, complete with its own game room.
As for the sprawling grounds, the gated house has a private pond set in the woods.
A very interesting a notable feature is that the home has an extra spot for security. It lists a "guard house" as a selling point.
If anyone wants to squash some beef with "Rap God"—they better do it at their own house!
The house features an expansive backyard area, complete with a pool.
The kitchen features a view of the yard.
A cabana is the perfect place to entertain guests in the summer months.
Anyone up for a game of doubles?
The rapper went for a dip in this pool.
Guests were able to splash around in this large pool.
The bathroom features accents of blue.
A friendly gent welcomes guests with a sign detailing the night's menu options.
A bucolic pond is on the six-acre grounds.
The guest house features several windows.
This is one of the mansion's five bedrooms.
The house features floor-to-roof windows.
The dining room has wood floors, wood walls and a wood ceiling.
There's space for several cars to park.
The kitchen features wood and updated appliances.
Wood floors line the kitchen.
