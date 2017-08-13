Is Khloe Kardashian ready to tie the knot and start a family with boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine, posted online Saturday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star talks about her love life and possibility of marrying again and also having kids. Khloe and Tristan, 26, have been dating since at least September, three months before she finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom, 37, after seven years of marriage.

"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," Khloe told YOU. "I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don't have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages."

