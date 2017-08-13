Is Khloe Kardashian ready to tie the knot and start a family with boyfriend Tristan Thompson?
In an interview with The Mail on Sunday's YOU magazine, posted online Saturday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star talks about her love life and possibility of marrying again and also having kids. Khloe and Tristan, 26, have been dating since at least September, three months before she finalized her divorce from Lamar Odom, 37, after seven years of marriage.
"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," Khloe told YOU. "I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don't have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages."
Tristan has never been married before but he is a father; he has an eight-month-old son from a previous girlfriend.
"Tristan is a great dad and he definitely wants more children, but we both feel that it will happen when the time is right," Khloe said. "We're still in a new relationship and I love us having time together. Once you have kids you can't get back your non-kid years...You worry about your children for the rest of your life. The concern I have is raising little human beings in a world that's filled with such hate and terror. That seems very scary."
Khloe told YOU she and Tristan share a common belief system.
"Tristan and I are both Christians; we go to church, we pray, we're vocal about God and spirituality," she said. "A lot of my girlfriends get pregnant without talking about things such as religion with their significant others and then find they have different belief systems to them."
Khloe says she loves that she and Tristan do everything "as a union."
"When he speaks, it's 'us' and 'we,' and that's important because it shows that you're sharing life," she said. "The best thing is that we're able to communicate about anything, and I think a lot of relationships don't flourish because people are afraid to voice their opinion, not wanting to rock the boat."