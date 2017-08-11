Things still aren't peaches and cream when it comes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore's relationship.

With the Real Housewives of Atlanta currently in production, it appears these two co-stars still aren't seeing eye-to-eye.

In an Instagram posted Friday night, Kenya decided to celebrate her husband's birthday in New York City.

"Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything," she shared online. "Your wife for life #MrsDaly." Sounds like a drama-free post right? Oh, just you wait Bravoholics.

Once The Shade Room decided to repost on social media, Kim decided to share her two cents and comment with one word. "Lies!!"