Underneath all of that football gear, Eric Decker has got an insane bod. Luckily for fans, he and wife Jessie James Decker love to flaunt his beautiful physique all over social media.

Whether it's when he's playing football, hanging out with "the bubs" or just casually lounging around the house, this athlete doesn't have a bad angle. In fact, we're not even sure he has any bad days at all.

With the new season of Eric & Jessie almost here, what better way to get excited than by checking out our photo gallery of Eric's hottest pics (holy six pack!).