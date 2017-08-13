Happy Left-Handers Day! Let's Celebrate These Left-Handed Celebs

Jessica Biel

Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Jennifer Lawrence

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Are you a leftie? Sunday is your day; It's Left-Handers Day!

The international holiday aims to "raise awareness of the everyday issues that lefties face as we live in a world designed for right-handers." This can range from having difficulties finding an appropriate pair of scissors, can opener or guitar to even dealing with wage discrimination; In 2014, a Harvard economist found that lefties earn 10 to 12 percent less annually than righties.

However, studies have shown left-handed people to be over-represented among the highly intelligent and highly creative, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, about 10 to 15 percent of people in Western countries are left-handed.

Here are some famous ones:

Oprah Winfrey

Donna Ward/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

Angelina Jolie

AP Photo/Khin Maung Win

Angelina Jolie

Barack Obama

Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images

Barack Obama

Bill Clinton, Democratic National Convention

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bill Clinton

Paul McCartney

Getty Images

Paul McCartney

The Comeback, Lisa Kudrow

HBO

Lisa Kudrow

Whoopi Goldberg, The View

ABC

Whoopi Goldberg

Kate Hudson, Hair

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Kate Hudson

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge

Chris Jackson/AFP/GettyImages

Prince William

Justin Bieber

Stoianov/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Justin Bieber

Bruce Willis, Hollywood Film Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/HFA2013/Getty Images

Bruce Willis

Neil Armstrong

Central Press/Getty Images

Neil Armstrong

Jennifer Lawrence

David Tonnessen, PacificCoastNews

Jennifer Lawrence

Mark Wahlberg

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Mark Wahlberg

David Letterman, Late Show with David Letterman

John Paul Filo/CBS

David Letterman

Celebs with Mullets, Jerry Seinfeld

Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld

Keanu Reeves

JosiahW/AKM-GSI

Keanu Reeves

Spike Lee, Sundance

World Red Eye

Spike Lee

Hugh Jackman, Celebs Golfing

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Project A.L.S.

Hugh Jackman

Jay Leno, TV Salary Gallery

Stacie McChesney/NBC

Jay Leno

Eminem

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Eminem

Seth Rogen

AKM-GSI

Seth Rogen

Robert Redford, Sundance Film Festival

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Robert Redford

Tom Cruise

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

Tom Cruise

Bill Gates

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Bill Gates

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart

Facebook

Jon Stewart

David Bowie

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

David Bowie

Robert DeNiro, Tribeca Film Festival

Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Robert DeNiro

Lady Gaga, Coachella

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Lady Gaga

Julia Roberts, SAG Awards, Get the Look, Hair, Makeup

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Julia Roberts

Nicole Kidman

Keith Hewitt/GC Images

Nicole Kidman

Zoolander 2, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Paris

INFphoto.com

Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson

Allison Williams

Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

Allison Williams

Being left-handed also has some useful Hollywood perks.

"Because I'm left-handed, I'm a little ambidextrous, which makes eyeliner so much easier," leftie Allison Williams told Allure this year.

