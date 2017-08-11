Todd Chrisley Getting Chrisley Knows Best Talk Show, According to Chrisley

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Girl On Top

Girl on Top 2017: Nominate Your Favorite TV Actresses Now!

Real Housewives of Dallas

The Real Housewives of Dallas Sneak Peek: Brandi Redmond & LeeAnne Locken Are Now BFFs (Yes, You Read That Right)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Chrisley family isn't going anywhere. In fact, you'll be seeing more of them. USA Network has renewed Chrisley Knows Best for a sixth season and handed out more episodes to the already airing season five of the reality series.

Chrisley Knows Best season five, which has been averaging 3.2 million viewers each week, will continue September 12 with 18 new episodes. The new episodes feature Chase's 21st birthday, Nanny Faye pranking Todd, Savannah hosting a fashion show and the family awaiting Julie's all-too-familiar health diagnosis. But wait, there's more: According to Chrisley is coming. Yes, an after show is coming with host Todd Chrisley.

Photos

Late-Night Talk Show Hosts

The new half-hour show features Todd telling all, from the truth about marriage to parenting, sex and relationships, USA said in a release. Look for Todd to interact with the audience as well. Each episode will feature a memory of the Chrisley family and a celebrity guest. Confirmed guests include Ali Landry, Chris Jericho, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, Metta World Peace, Jason George, Nicole Sullivan, Christina Milian, Carmen Electra and Heather Dubrow and husband Dr. Terry Dubrow of E!'s Botched.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on USA Network.

(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Todd Chrisley , Entertainment , TV , USA Network , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.