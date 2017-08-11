The Chrisley family isn't going anywhere. In fact, you'll be seeing more of them. USA Network has renewed Chrisley Knows Best for a sixth season and handed out more episodes to the already airing season five of the reality series.

Chrisley Knows Best season five, which has been averaging 3.2 million viewers each week, will continue September 12 with 18 new episodes. The new episodes feature Chase's 21st birthday, Nanny Faye pranking Todd, Savannah hosting a fashion show and the family awaiting Julie's all-too-familiar health diagnosis. But wait, there's more: According to Chrisley is coming. Yes, an after show is coming with host Todd Chrisley.