Here Are DuckTales Theme Song Bloopers to Make Your Day Better

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet. The show was left off the Upfronts announcement slate, but that doesn't mean it's dead.

WHAT: Anthologies are all the rage these days (Hey Fargo! American Horror Story!) and with Bryan Fuller at the helm of this sci-fi/fantasy/horror series reboot there's definitely enough there to get our attention.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? There's nothing to watch. Yet?

WHAT: A reboot of the fan-favorite syndicated action series starring Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor . Lost veteran Javier Grillo-Marxuach was working on the script for NBC, but announced he was off the project in April 2017.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? No...at least not yet. The series, which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her infamous film role, wasn't ordered to series in time for Upfronts, but it's not quite dead at NBC.

WHAT: NBC made a pilot that's a sequel to the movie you love about the son of Sebastian and Annette from the film's writer and director Roger Kumble . Bash will find his late father's journal and uncovers the family's secrets.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one premieres August 25, 2017.

WHAT: A revival of the Patrick Warburton series about a hapless superhero. The Tick was originally a comic book before becoming a cartoon and then later a short-lived Fox live-action series starring Warburton. Peter Serafinowicz stars.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? You could, but many of you didn't. It's been canceled already.

WHAT: A TV remake of the Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan buddy cop comedy movies for CBS.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Coming fall 2017 to CBS All Access.

WHAT: A new series launching on CBS about a, you guessed it, star ship and its crew. The show, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green , will then move to CBS All Access.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming to Netflix.

WHAT: A new animated series based on the books that spawned the original show.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.

WHAT: A new cartoon series on Disney XD based on the original cartoon about Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Louie and Dewey.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but it's coming.

WHAT: A TV movie continuing the story of the football head that will tie up lose ends and possibly set the stage for more.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Adult Swim in 2016. Be prepared.

WHAT: Revival of the Cartoon Network series of the same name.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The first episode premiered in March 2016 on Nick.

WHAT: Nickelodeon ordered a TV show based on the Jack Black movie and at the same time there's a Broadway has a musical based on the Jack Black movie. There's lots of ways to see School of Rock.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premieres this fall on Fox.

WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick, but this time Laverne Cox is playing Tim Curry 's Dr. Frank N Futter.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Sure can.

WHAT: A new cartoon featuring the son of Simba and Nala of The Lion King.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Premiere date not yet set, but it's coming to NBC.

WHAT: NBC ordered on a prequel series to Taken , but it's in modern times starring Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals . No flip phone for Bryan Mills.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Twin Peaks is airing on Showtime over the summer of 2017.

WHAT: A continuation of David Lynch 's series 25 years later, but this time on Showtime.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? All six episodes of the first batch came and went, but Fox announced Mulder and Scully will return in 2018 for 10 new episodes.

WHAT: Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny returned to the world of paranormal conspiracies for six episodes on Fox.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? It's happening on Disney Channel in 2017.

WHAT: A sequel series to the 2010 movie about Rapunzel starring Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore —they'll both be back as well.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The return of Gilmore Girls dropped in November 2016 and is now streaming on Netflix.

WHAT: Four 90-minute movies on Netflix reunited the cast of the beloved show.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The remake premiered on May 30, 2016.

WHAT: A remake of the classic miniseries based on Alex Haley 's book that's airing across several channels including History and A&E. Cast includes Laurence Fishburne , Anna Paquin , Matthew Goode , Forest Whitaker , Anika Noni Rose and many more.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? After sitting on ABC's shelf for months, the new Uncle Buck debuts on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 p.m.

WHAT: A remake of the John Candy movie with Mike Epps in the title role.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yes, on Starz. Riley Keough starred in it.

WHAT: The original drama followed a high-class call girl who specialized in…The Girlfriend Experience. Steven Soderbergh , who was behind the flick, is also behind the Starz series.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

WHAT: Netflix has a new animated version of your favorite cartoon about robot lions operated by pilots that combine to become a giant robot, Voltron!

CAN YOU WATCH IT? You bet! Season three will debut later in 2017.

WHAT: A Full House continuation series about DJ Tanner, sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler. The entire cast, with the exception of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen , appeared in the first season of the Netflix series.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Bust out of jail midseason on Fox.

WHAT: A revival of the fan-favorite drama starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell that takes place after the events of the show.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Yep, check out Amazon Prime.

WHAT: Amazon has ordered four 13-episode seasons of a reinvention of the classic 50-year-old series.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the works now.

WHAT: A spin on the Oscar-winning movie of the same, the TV version is set in Chicago with warring drug gangs instead of Boston.

CAN YOU WATCH? You could, but it's canceled already.

WHAT: The CW's drama was basically the plot of the movie, but in place of Jim Caviezel there's Peyton List . Dead dad communicates with alive daughter via CB radio, with the past changing the future.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? On CBS All Access. The network canceled the series after one season following low ratings and the passing of Paxton.

WHAT: This series was set 15 years after the Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke movie of the same name. Film director Antoine Fuqua served as director and executive producer with Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell as the new detectives.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Lethal Weapon was renewed for a second season on Fox.

WHAT: Riggs and Murtaugh ride again! Fox ordered a TV version of the Danny Glover and Mel Gibson franchise of flicks about mismatched police partners. Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The series premiered on Crackle in March 2017.

WHAT: Rupert Grint , Ed Westwick and Dougary Scott are playing new characters in the Crackle show based on Guy Ritchie 's flick.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? MacGyver is back in action for a second season on CBS.

WHAT: X-Men's Lucas Till stars as a young Angus MacGyver as he learns all those problem solving skills. You know, like fixing stuff with a piece of gum and thumbtack. James Wan , Henry Winkler and R. Scott Gemmill are executive producers and George Eads also stars.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fox ordered a second season of the series.

WHAT: Fox ordered a modernized "reinvention" of The Exorcist, based on William Blatty 's 1971 book. It'll be a "serialized psychological thriller following two very different men tackling one family's case of horrifying demonic possession, and confronting the face of true evil." The first season brought Geena Davis back to TV.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, but soon!

WHAT: Nickelodeon is reviving the classic cartoon for a one-hour movie with the show's creator back on board.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The Epix series premieres August 13.

WHAT: Ray Romano and Chris O'Dowd are star in the Epix series based on the novel by Elmore Leonard . Peep the trailer now.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The movie premiered May 24, 2017 on ABC.

WHAT: A TV movie remake of the classic flick of the same name with Abigail Breslin taking on the role of Baby.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix.

WHAT: A continuation of the story started in the 2014 movie of the same name with writer Justin Simien and several of the movie's stars on board.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Midseason on ABC!

WHAT: The original cast of Roseanne will reunite for an eight-episode midseason run on ABC. "The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant—and hilarious—today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," Channing Dungey , president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement when the revival was announced.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.

WHAT: The Frank Miller comic series is in the works as a TV series with The Walking Dead veteran Glen Mazzara , Len Wiseman and Stephen L'Heureux .

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Fall 2017 on The CW!

WHAT: The CW has updated the classic 1980s primetime soap with The OC's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage .

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not until 2019, but it's coming!

WHAT: A reboot of the classic kids show with Gina Rodriguez voicing the new Carmen Sandiego.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Season one is now streaming on Netflix, season two is in the works.

WHAT: A modern-day reboot of the classic Norman Lear sitcom.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? This fall on CBS

WHAT? Shemar Moore stars in the series in new series inspired by the 1975 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? The new batch of episodes premiere on Thursdays, fall 2017 on NBC.

WHAT: A revival of the Emmy-winning series starring Debra Messing , Eric McCormack , Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes .

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's still in development.

WHAT: Showtime has enlisted The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken and original stars Jennifer Beals , Kate Moenig and Leisha Hailey for a proposed sequel series, which would introduce fans to a new group of lesbians living and loving in West Hollywood.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet...

WHAT: NBC is looking at bringing The Munsters back, but with a Brooklyn-twist. Herman, Lily and the rest of the Munsters would be trying to fit in in New York City's hipster haven. Odd Mom Out's Jill Kragman and Seth Meyers are behind the new project.

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Nope. Probably never. But then again...

WHAT: NBC boss Robert Greenblatt admitted he's had talks about bringing back iconic shows like The Office, 30 Rock and yes, Frasier. "I've had conversations with [exec producer] David Lee about [Frasier]," Greenblatt told TVLine . "Frasier would be great. I'd love to [bring back] Frasier. We put out feelers about [it] over the years. But I don't think there's any real interest. I think everyone's moved on."

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, it's just in the early stages.

WHAT: Fox boss Dana Walden told reporters she had a meeting with show producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about bringing back Hank, Peggy, Bobby and the rest of the King of the Hill gang. "We have had preliminary conversations with Greg and Mike and I would like to explore that," she said. "We had a very preliminary conversation given what's going on in the country I think they had a point of view about how those characters would respond. Again, it was one meeting and I would hope to revisit it."

CAN YOU WATCH IT? Not yet, the talks are just beginning.

WHAT: Bryan Fuller 's take on serial killer Hannibal Lecter was acclaimed, but only lasted three seasons. Talk of moving it to another network, giving it a movie, etc. floated around after the series finale, but never materialized. Now there's some hope. Fuller responded to a fan who asked the state of the property. "Conversations couldn't start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time," he tweeted .

Are you excited to have DuckTales back? It's just one many TV shows getting the reboot/revival treatment. Find out which other ones are in the works or stalled below.

The new series, like the original, follows the adventures of Duckburg's famous trillionaire, Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie.

DuckTales comes back to life with a one-our TV movie, presented for 24 consecutive hours, on Saturday, Aug. 12 on Disney XD. The event starts at midnight. The series will debut with two new episodes on Saturday, Sept. 23, coinciding with the original show's 30th anniversary.

DuckTales stars Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Danny Pudi as Huey, Kate Micucci as Webby, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack and David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck. The original cast announcement video generated nearly 10 million views.

Those "woo-oos" in the DuckTales theme song aren't so easy to do after all. In the exclusive video above, the stars of Disney XD's DuckTales reboot try their best—try being the operative word—to nail the iconic theme song. They eventually did, which you can see here , but it wasn't without some laughs.

