If Leah Remini finds herself running into famous Church of Scientology members, she may not expect a warm hello.

As the star of A&E's Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath documentary series, the actress has been more than critical of the organization.

But after receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informational Series or Special, Leah will likely find herself mingling with fellow nominees. If the opportunity came to cross paths with Church of Scientology member and fellow Emmy nominee Elisabeth Moss, Leah shared her perspective.

"Elisabeth Moss believes that she can't talk to me," Leah shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "There's a thing in Scientology called 'acceptable truth.' It means you only say what's acceptable to the public."

She continued, "But she believes that I'm an antisocial personality—because I've spoken out against Scientology. So she isn't allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn't put her in the awkward position."