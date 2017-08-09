The Bizarre Vibrating Tool Khloe Kardashian Uses After the Gym

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Eva Longoria

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Leah Remini, Elisabeth Moss

Leah Remini Questions Why Elisabeth Moss Continues to Support the Church of Scientology

ESC: Rihanna

What Your Designer Style Says About You...and Rihanna, Kim K and More!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rolling with the best @khloekardashian

A post shared by Hyperice (@hyperice) on

How do you make working out fun? Add something that vibrates.

Khloe Kardashian knows this too well.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has become somewhat of a fitness guru, posting intense exercise videos and sharing tips about how to work up your best sweat. So when Khloe is into any kind of new fitness product or class, you know we're paying attention. 

In a recent social media post, Khloe used a foam roller as part of her workout regimen—but it's not just your typical, run-of-the-mill stretch aid.

Photos

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Gym Bag

The Hyperice Vyper is a recovery tool that's transforming the way stars like Khloe train. "It really loosens everything up," Khloe explained in her Snap. "Everyone asks me what foam rollers I use, and I use a bunch of different ones, but this is the only vibing one."

The roller in question has built-in grooves and uses pressure and vibrations, which Khloe says is "super cool," because that's what really helps to stretch out muscles and release tension after a great workout. 

And she's not the only one that thinks so: Lindsey Vonn and Mila Kunis are also fans. 

You can recover like a celeb for $200, or check out these popular foam rollers for similar results.  

ESC: Khloe Kardashian Workout Tool Market

VULKEN

4-Speed High Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller Deep Tissue Massager, $89.99

ESC: Khloe Kardashian Workout Tool Market

NEXTROLLER

3-Speed Rechargeable Electric Vibrating Foam Roller, $99.95

ESC: Khloe Kardashian Workout Tool Market

GAIAM

Restore Deep Tissue Roller, $34.99

Article continues below

ESC: Khloe Kardashian Workout Tool Market

TRIGGERPOINT

Grid Vibe Vibrating Roller,$99.99

ESC: Khloe Kardashian Workout Tool Market

NATURO SCIENCES

Premium Honeycomb Foam Roller, $24.97

ESC: Khloe Kardashian Workout Tool Market

HYPERICE

Vyper Vibrating Recovery Device, $199

Article continues below

Now you're ready to stop, drop, vibrate and roll. 

RELATED ARTICLES: Khloe Kardashian's Hairstylist Reveals Why You Should Go "Bronde"

TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , Workouts , Fitness , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.