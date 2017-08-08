Disney Announces Plan to Offer Its Own Streaming Service

According to a statement on the Walt Disney Company's website, "The new Disney-branded service will become the exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen, and The Lion King from Disney live-action, along with other highly anticipated movies."

Like its competitor, Disney says that it will also make "significant investment" in its original movies, TV shows and short-form content. Disney also says that the service, which is still a year and a half away, will showcase the brand's vast and lengthy library of content, which Disney and Pixar movies and Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD television programming.