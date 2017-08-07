Juan Pablo Galavis is officially a married man!
One of ABC's most memorable stars of The Bachelor said "I Do" to girlfriend Osmariel Villalobos over the weekend.
During tonight's three-hour live finale of The Bachelorette, host Chris Harrison confirmed the news to viewers watching at home.
"A little side note: Love is definitely in the air tonight and there is more exciting news from Bachelor Nation. This is true, Juan Pablo is married. That's right. The man who we thought might never find love has apparently found it," he shared with viewers. "Juan Pablo reached out to us and asked us to spread the word and we are happy to do so."
Chris added, "Congratulations to Juan Pablo and his bride."
Followers of Osmariel's Instagram page first got a sense that something romantic happened over the weekend when she shared a few wedding day pictures.
In several posts, the beauty queen gave fans a preview of her wedding dress and emotions during the big day.
"Yes, I got married civilly and we're happy! Millions of thanks to everyone to all of the people that worked with me secretly to make this dream a reality," she wrote to her two million followers. "I'm going to start with my love and adored @Alejandrofajadovnzla and all his team especially to @jennyross_. Little by little with more photographs I'll be telling all of you about all of my little angels that were my accomplices in this adventure."
Fans likely remember Juan Pablo when he appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelor back in 2014. Many viewers of the franchise can't forget the finale when he couldn't say "I love you" to his winner Nikki Ferrell.
Ultimately, he was able to receive a second chance at love thanks to Osmariel.
"Like Dr. Evil will tell Mini Me... 'You COMPLETE me' @osmariel," Juan Pablo recently shared on Instagram. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
The Bachelorette finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.