Billie Lourd, Noah Cyrus and More Top Town & Country's Annual "T&C 50 Modern Swans" List

by Meg Swertlow

Billie Lourd, Town and Country

Victor Demarchelier/Town & Country

Truman Capote first coined the term "Swans" to describe his beautiful, stylish, and wealthy group of female friends. Fabulous women (with even more fabulous names) like Babe Paley, Slim Keith, Lee Radziwill, C. Z. Guest, Gloria Guinness and Marella Agnelli were among the dazzling elite who hobnobbed with the legendary writer and became known as the "It" girls of their time.

But now time has moved on and there's a new crop of elite ladies at the top of the the society food chain, at least according to Town & Country’s annual "T&C 50 Modern Swans" list of today’s most influential young women.

The list, which is filled with famous families and lead by Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd's daughter Billie Lourd, also features Amelia and Delilah Bell (the daughters of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna), Noah Cyrus (Miley Cyrus' sister), Corrine Foxx (Jamie Foxx's daughter), Lorraine Nicholson (Jack Nicholson's daughter), Selah Marley (Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter).

To get an eyeful of all the 2017's Swans, pick up Town & Country's September issue, which hits newsstands Aug. 8.

But keep scrolling to read the mag Q&As with some of the oh-so-enviable ladies...

Town & Country, Selah Marley

Victor Demarchelier

Selah Marley

The 18-year-old's dad is Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, and her mom is Grammy winner Lauryn Hill. When she she's not busy studying at New York University, Selah is modeling for Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park.

Town & Country, Selah Marley

Victor Demarchelier

Selah Marley

 T&C: Who has been your greatest influence?

SELAH: "My greatest influence has and always will be my mother. I admire her strength, fearlessness, and optimism."

T&C: What lessons have you learned from observing your parents in the public eye?

SELAH: "The major thing I’ve is to keep your private life private. There are some things that are sacred and should be kept close."

T&C: What are your career goals?

Selah: "My plan is to give myself the space and a platform to freely express my creativity. I have a million things I want to do, so right now I’m interested in creating a home for all of these ideas."

T&C: How do you hope your work will affect others?

Selah: "I just want to show people that the best thing you could ever do for yourself is be yourself."

Town & Country, Delilah Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin

Victor Demarchelier

Amelia and Delilah Hamlin

Amelia, 16, and Delilah, 19, are the daughters of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna and have both been signed with powerhouse modeling agency IMG.

Town & Country, Delilah Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin

Victor Demarchelier

Amelia and Delilah Hamlin

T&C: You're both working models. What else is keeping you busy? 
Delilah: "I'm apartment hunting in New York City. I start NYU next year, where I plan to study psychology."
Amelia: "I'm hoping to walk in Paris Fashion Week. "

T&C: Who has been your greatest influence?
Delilah: "Our parents. Obviously, they care about us, but they've taught us the concept of hard work."
Amelia: "My biggest influence is 100 percent Delilah. "

T&C: What career advice have your parents given you?
Delilah: "Stay true to yourself and don't let the industry change you. "
Amelia: "They taught us that hard work pays off and that good things shouldn't come easily."

T&C: How do you hope your work will affect others?
Amelia: "I'm interested in how society portrays women. I want to be an advocate for loving yourself."

Town & Country, Corinne Fox

Victor Demarchelier

Corinne Fox

Jamie Foxx's daughter is a recent USC grad, who majored in public relations. This fall the 23-year-old will launch a website devoted to empowering women, FOXXTALES.COM, and star alongside her father in the basketball comedy All- Star Weekend, his directorial debut.

Town & Country, Corinne Fox

Victor Demarchelier

Corinne Fox

T&C: There’s a lot going on for you right now.

Corinne: "This fall I’m in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana and Kenneth Cole, as well as my first feature film. I’m also launching an online magazine with a marketplace that features exclusively female-run businesses."

T&C: Define influence.

Corinne: "I know that I, regardless of whether or not I want it, have influence on a lot of young women. It’s my responsibility to make sure the content I’m putting out is empowering."

T&C: Who has been your greatest influence?

Corinne: "My parents. They get up every morning and cannot wait to do their jobs."

T&C: How do you hope your work will affect others?

Corinne: "It’s important for me to keep putting out positive projects. I hope my new site empowers women and fuels a fire for others to pursue their passions."

Town & Country, Noah Cyrus

Victor Demarchelier

Noah Cyrus

Her big sister is Miley Cyrus and her father is country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus. The 17-year-old's debut album is expected later this year. 

Town & Country, Noah Cyrus

Victor Demarchelier

Noah Cyrus

T&C: Define influence. 

Noah: "I think you’ve got to be as honest as possible in order to influence someone. People look up to me, like my music, and even follow me on Instagram because they know I’m keeping it real with them."

T&C: Who has been your greatest influence?

Noah: "Lady Gaga. She doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. I admire that."

T&C: What advice has your family given you?

NOAH: "My dad always says, 'If you’re not having fun, it isn’t working.'"

T&C: What have you learned om observing your family in the public eye?

Noah: "People are always going to have things to say, no matter what you’re doing—so ignore it. "

T&C: How do you hope your work affects others?

Noah: "My songwriting is personal in the hope that listeners will know that I relate to them. "

T&C: What causes are important to you?

Noah: "Animal rights. I’ve worked with PETA on freeing elephants from the circus."

Town & Country, Lorraine Nicholson

Victor Demarchelier

Lorraine Nicholson

Nicholson graduated with a degree in literary arts from Brown University. Her father is Jack Nicholson and her mother is actress-model Rebecca Broussard. The 27-year-old writer-director’s short film Life Boat premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it was praised as "tense and engrossing."

Town & Country, Lorraine Nicholson

Victor Demarchelier

Lorraine Nicholson

T&C: What’s keeping you busy these days?

Lorraine: Directing music videos for artists like K.Flay and Lil Buck. I’m also shooting a short film over the summer in downtown L.A.  

T&C: Whom do you admire for her influence?

Lorraine: Kathryn Bigelow, Sofia Coppola, and Andrea Arnold. They’re vanguard female directors.

T&C: What have you learned from observing your father in the public eye?

Lorraine: "It’s really important to live a fulfilled life."

T&C: What career advice has your dad given you?  

Lorraine: "My dad told me, “The only goal you should have when you start out is to get people to want to work with you again,” because if you get the opportunities to try, you’ll get better."

T&C: What’s your career goal?

Lorraine: "My ultimate goal is to make people think through art. I hope my work leaves people asking questions."

