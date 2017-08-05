Christina Perri Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Christina Perri is pregnant!

The "Jar of Hearts" singer announced she and fiancé Paul Costabile are expecting their first child together in a sweet post shared to Instagram on Saturday. The black and white snapshot sees Christina and her 3-year-old niece Tesla holding her baby bump with a message that read, "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon."

"Guess what?" the singer-songwriter included in her caption.

It's been quite an exciting time for Christina, who in late June announced she and Costabile were engaged.