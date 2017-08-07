Jaleel White Breaks Down Over Death of Family Matters Co-Star in Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

by Vannessa Jackson

Jaleel White may be best known for playing hilariously nerd Steve Urkel on the '90s sitcom Family Matters, but there's nothing funny about the shocking revelation he receives from Tyler Henry on Wednesday night's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry episode.

"I'm looking at what looks like E and then L-L-E is the only way to describe it," Tyler shared.

 "You got to be messing with me, dog. Come on, man. You've got to be Googling this stuff before you come in here." Jaleel said dumbfounded.

"Who is that?" Tyler questioned. But Jaleel wasn't biting just yet. "September birthday, sudden passing, E-L-L-E…No Google?"

Luckily, Tyler's pop culture knowledge isn't very vast. "This is embarrassing, I don't even recognize you," Tyler tells him.

"Don't worry about that part. We'll talk about that part later. It gives me joy that you don't know who I am." Jaleel said before breaking down.

"You're talking about Michelle Thomas. She was my old co-star from Family Matters and she died from stomach cancer quickly. She had a lot of friends in the music industry." Jaleel explained.  

A still shocked Jaleel wrestled with the information, before finally accepting it. "Come on, man. You've got to be Googling stuff. This is crazy. Her birthday is September 23, 1968,"Jaleel revealed.

Watch the shocking reveal in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

