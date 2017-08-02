5 Celebs You Need to Follow for Their Instagram Stories Alone

  • By
  • &

by Julianna Ress |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Celine Dion

The Resurgence of Céline Dion: Charting a New Course After Losing the Love of Her Life

Bobby Moynihan, Brynn O'Malley

SNL Alum Bobby Moynihan and Wife Brynn O'Malley Welcome First Child

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for City Harvest

Time flies when you're busy watching people have fun, right?

It's officially been a year since stories came to Instagram and over the past 12 months celebrities have embraced the new platform as a way to give us insight into their daily lives. For some it's a platform for storytelling, for others it's for the cutest family photos, but either way certain stars have managed to keep us coming back to their Instagram stories after a full year. 

So whose stories have been the best to keep up with? These famous faces are definitely the top five.

Photos

Instagram Poses Celebs Have Perfected

?? @betches

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

1. Chrissy Teigen 

We're well aware that the model can be hilarious on any form of social media, but that doesn't make her Instagram stories any less special. Whether it be LOL-worthy shots with her husband John Legend, adorable pics of their baby Luna, a delicious-looking new recipe or just hysterical tokens of her wonderful wisdom, Chrissy Teigen has established that her approach to social media is that nothing is off limits.

2. Busy Philipps

If you're not yet hooked on the Cougar Town alum's Instagram stories, you soon will be. The actress constantly takes to IG to share some of the craziest (and funniest) stories that have happened to her—not to mention she's an incredible storyteller. Just take a look at her documenting the scariest Uber ride we've ever heard.

To the playoffs ????

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

3. Chance the Rapper

Your life will change once you see the Chicago rapper's nearly 2-year-old daughter, Kensli—she's that adorable. The Coloring Book musician held off from posting baby pics for a year after his daughter's birth for the sake of her privacy, but now the young father just can't help himself, and we don't blame him.

When he's on tour and away from Kensli, he shares behind the scenes videos of him and his musical pals backstage, but it always culminates in a joyous reunion with his daughter when he comes home—you may need a tissue.

Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan

Instagram

4. Ansel Elgort

It's been known that the Baby Driver star and his girlfriend Violetta are absolute goals, and the actor's Instagram stories only prove that further. The duo is always up to something adventurous, and whether it's a beach day or movie premiere the two always manage to look so in love while doing it.

5. Jessie James Decker

The songstress uses Instagram Stories the same way she uses Instagram: to show her real-mom struggles, brag about her hot husband and give us glimpses into her successful singing career.

There are plenty of other celebs that are worthy of checking in on (Thomas Rhett, Joe JonasKaty Perryand many, many more) but these names above are a surefire way to be endlessly entertained for hours on end.

Who are the top Instagram Stories producers in the U.S.? Look no further than public figures Chiara Ferragni (No. 1), Lele Pons (No. 2), J Balvin (No. 3), Amanda Cerny (No. 4), King Bach (No. 5), Shay Mitchell (No. 6), Logan Paul (No. 7), Hailey Baldwin (No. 8), Chloe Grace Moretz (No. 9) and Bella Hadid (No. 10).

TAGS/ Instagram , Chrissy Teigen , Busy Philipps , Ansel Elgort , Jessie James Decker , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.