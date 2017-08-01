Mindhunter Is Here to Be Your Next Netflix Crime Obsession

Netflix is ready to take you inside the mind of murderers.

The streaming giant has released the first trailer for Mindhunter, their upcoming 10-episode thriller from famed director David Fincher, and it's suitably unnerving. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, the series follows two FBI agents as they develop new techniques that will allow them to track serial killers and rapists. In doing so, they spend their time interviewing the worst of the worst who've already been locked up to gain insight in what exactly makes serial killers do what they do.