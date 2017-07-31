Summer Phoenix Files for Divorce From Casey Affleck

Summer and Casey's love story dates back to 1995 when Joaquin Phoenixintroduced the pair after working with Ben Affleck on To Die For. By 2003, the now-exes would be engaged and three years later they tied the knot. In 2001, they both performed in the play This Is Our Youth with Matt Damon, another member of the Affleck pair's inner circle.

The Oscar winner reflected on happier times in a 2013 interview with The Daily Beast. "She was going out with someone else and I said, 'Man, she's cute,' and [Joaquin] said, 'You should see if she'll go out with you… don't worry about that dude,'" Affleck recalled. "So he was leaving town one day and said, 'My sister's in my apartment and she's all by herself—would you mind checking in on her?' So I checked in on her, and it stuck."

As the years went on, Affleck and Phoenix began making less and less public appearances together, their last being an event in 2014. While husband and wife, the devoted vegans brought awareness to various environmental charities, including PETA.