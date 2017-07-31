Scaramucci's departure came as John Kelly began his first day as chief of staff, who was brought in to replace Reince Priebus as one of the president's top advisers. The New York City-based financier's short-lived tenure was plagued by a profanity-filled rant aimed at members of Trump's staff and published by The New Yorker.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a statement. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

Internet sleuths also noticed the Wikipedia page for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days briefly included an edited plot section with a complete rundown of today's events sans mention of the film's stars, Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.