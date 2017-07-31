Pitbull Thinks Women Are the "Most Powerful Thing on Earth"

Pitbull has collaborated with a ton of artists, but Jennifer Lopezis someone whom he continues to work with and make music magic. And although it's been a while since the two took the stage together, Pitbull says their hectic schedules are to blame.

"Not only is Jennifer someone that I admire and look up to, but she's also helped me tremendously in my career. The reason you guys don't see us on stage like that is that she's incredibly busy. Thank God she's on one side running and gunning, and I'm on the other side, running and gunning. You know all I do is that I watch, I learn, I apply, and I keep it moving. But hopefully soon we'll be on stage together, and every time we get on stage, some how, some kind of magic happens."

Yes, you sure do! But wait, has he already met Alex Rodriguez and been around "J-Rod"?

"No, I haven't had a chance to hang out with A-Rod, but he is a Miami boy and what he's done as far as what he's done in baseball was amazing. And I hear in business he's knocking it out of the park also. So happy birthday to both of them!"

The musician even joked that the two must have turned 21 because neither of them looks like they're ever going to age.