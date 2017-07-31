Blake Lively Insists Her Life Isn't as "Perfect" as It Looks

Blake Lively hates that people think she lives a "perfect" life.

In Glamour's September issue (on newsstands Aug. 8), she explains why it's a troublesome notion. "It's nonsense. It simplifies people. Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around," the 29-year-old All I See Is You star argues. "But women are complex."

When people see pictures of the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds walking red carpets, or see them making various talk show appearances, she hopes they realize "that what you see in the media is not real life." That's partly why she gets "complete anxiety" before interviews: "'How is this person going to spin me?' So when you read, 'Oh, she's got a perfect life,' or 'Her life is crumbling'—they pick narratives for everyone," Lively explains. "And the narratives stick."

Lively implies that she and Reynolds are often presented as characters, rather than a real couple with real problems. "We're really shy people who express ourselves best when we're acting, when we're hiding as someone else. So the fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world—and are sometimes hurt by it—it's very weird emotionally," she says. But make no mistake: Lively doesn't want pity, noting that they're "champagne problems."