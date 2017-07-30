Amber Rose Is Unrecognizable as She Parties in a Black Wig

Amber Rose is changing it up again! 

The 33-year-old glamour model and TV host debuted a wavy black bob while attending R&B singer Paloma Ford's birthday party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood Saturday night.

Rose, known for her signature short shaved and bleached hairstyle, showcased her new look in a series of Instagram Stories, while her hairstylist Phillip Riian also posted a video of her. Her wig is sold by Kaizen Virgin Hair.

"#MUVA decided to switch it up for the night!!!!!! #kaizenhautie @amberrose wearing a ful lace wig installed and styled by @philonhair," read a post shared on the company's Instagram page, alongside the same video of Rose.

She paired her new hairstyle with a plunging, cleavage-baring tank top and black jeans.

Amber Rose

Splash News

Bobbing Along

Amber sports a wavy black wig while partying in Los Angeles.

Amber Rose, Blond Wig

Instagram

Blonde Ambition

"Steppin up my @Coachella game with the new @ciroc summer colada and @hardrockhotels thanks for dropping off the bev's guys!! #cirocsummer #shifttocoachella," she wrote on Instagram.

Amber Rose

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for NYLON

Brunette Beauty

The model appears at the 2017 Nylon Young Hollywood Party.

Amber Rose, Wig, 2012

Instagram

So Many Ringlets

Amber wears a blond wig with ringlets in 2012.

Amber Rose

Instagram

Jessica Rabbit?

"U like?" she asked her Instagram followers in 2015, adding, "Jessica Rabbit."

Amber Rose, Wig

Instagram

Blond Bands

Amber sports a honey blond wig with bangs and a '90s-like, layered hairstyle.

Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa

Instagram

Wiz Likes

Amber poses in a long brown wig with then-beau Wiz Khalifa.

Girls just wanna have fun #MUVA #philonhair | hair provided by @kaizenvirginhair

A post shared by Phillip Riian (@philonhair) on

Amber Rose

All Access/AKM-GSI

Rose has occasionally traded her signature short shaved hairstyle for colorful wigs and it's shocking every time.

 She is a natural brunette, as seen in a childhood photo she posted on Instagram in 2015.

