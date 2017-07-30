Amber Rose is changing it up again!

The 33-year-old glamour model and TV host debuted a wavy black bob while attending R&B singer Paloma Ford's birthday party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood Saturday night.

Rose, known for her signature short shaved and bleached hairstyle, showcased her new look in a series of Instagram Stories, while her hairstylist Phillip Riian also posted a video of her. Her wig is sold by Kaizen Virgin Hair.

"#MUVA decided to switch it up for the night!!!!!! #kaizenhautie @amberrose wearing a ful lace wig installed and styled by @philonhair," read a post shared on the company's Instagram page, alongside the same video of Rose.

She paired her new hairstyle with a plunging, cleavage-baring tank top and black jeans.