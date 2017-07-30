Amber Rose is changing it up again!
The 33-year-old glamour model and TV host debuted a wavy black bob while attending R&B singer Paloma Ford's birthday party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood Saturday night.
Rose, known for her signature short shaved and bleached hairstyle, showcased her new look in a series of Instagram Stories, while her hairstylist Phillip Riian also posted a video of her. Her wig is sold by Kaizen Virgin Hair.
"#MUVA decided to switch it up for the night!!!!!! #kaizenhautie @amberrose wearing a ful lace wig installed and styled by @philonhair," read a post shared on the company's Instagram page, alongside the same video of Rose.
She paired her new hairstyle with a plunging, cleavage-baring tank top and black jeans.
Amber sports a wavy black wig while partying in Los Angeles.
"Steppin up my @Coachella game with the new @ciroc summer colada and @hardrockhotels thanks for dropping off the bev's guys!! #cirocsummer #shifttocoachella," she wrote on Instagram.
The model appears at the 2017 Nylon Young Hollywood Party.
Amber wears a blond wig with ringlets in 2012.
Amber sports a honey blond wig with bangs and a '90s-like, layered hairstyle.
Amber poses in a long brown wig with then-beau Wiz Khalifa.
Rose has occasionally traded her signature short shaved hairstyle for colorful wigs and it's shocking every time.
She is a natural brunette, as seen in a childhood photo she posted on Instagram in 2015.