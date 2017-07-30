Chester Bennington's family, friends, band mates and other musicians gathered at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Rancho Palos Verdes, California Saturday to pay their respects to the singer at a private funeral, more than a week after he took his own life.

On July 20, the 41-year-old Linkin Park lead singer's body was found in his home, located in the upscale coastal community, located south of Los Angeles. The county coroner's office determined the cause of his death to be suicide by hanging.

Justin Carlile, former frontman of metal band Of Mice and Men, posted on his Instagram page a photo showing funeral passes, which were made to look like VIP passes and which featured a photo of Bennington singing in a stadium concert amid the lights from thousands of fans' phones, and a yellow wristband that bears the late singer's name and the words "GOD'S GOT THIS."

"The service today was beautiful," Carlile wrote. "Thank you Linkin Park, thank you Chester. For everything ❤❤❤."

According to TMZ, a couple hundred people attended the service, which featured a full stage, including a drum kit, for musical tributes. Bennington's final resting place was not revealed.