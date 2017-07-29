Meet the Miss Teen USA 2017 Contestants

Are you ready for the Miss Teen USA 2017 pageant?
On Saturday, 51 contestants from 50 states and the District of Columbia, aged 14 to 19, will compete for the crown. The current title holder is Karlie Hay—2016's winner from Texas.
Before the big event, the contestants took part in preliminary competitions, showcasing their figures in athletic wear and in evening gowns. Photos of the teens were released Friday.
During the main pageant Saturday, the top 15 will again take the stage in the outfits to compete for the title of Miss Teen USA 2017. The top five contestants will be asked a question during the final interview session.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Claire Scott competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Claire Scott competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Tana Bartels competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Karlina Riggs competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Karlina Riggs competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Allison Tucker competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Allison Tucker competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Jaanu Patel competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Jaanu Patel competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Alexis Glover competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Alexis Glover competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Lana Coffey competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Lana Coffey competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Grace Lange competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Grace Lange competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Karis Felton competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Karis Felton competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Victoria DiSorbo competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Victoria DiSorbo competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Taylor Ward competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Taylor Ward competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Lauren Teruya competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Lauren Teruya competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Gabriella Simpson competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Gabriella Simpson competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Olivia Bohleber competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Olivia Bohleber competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Paige Robinson competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Paige Robinson competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Carley Arnold competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Carley Arnold competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Olivia Prewitt competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Olivia Prewitt competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Malerie Moore competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Malerie Moore competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Hailey Crausbey competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Hailey Crausbey competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Victoria Timm competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Victoria Timm competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Taylor Spruill competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Taylor Spruill competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Caitlyn Martin competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Caitlyn Martin competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Kenzie Weingartz competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Kenzie Weingartz competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Tori Tritton competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Tori Tritton competes onstage in an evening gown.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Hannah Chisolm competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.
Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization
Hannah Chisolm competes onstage in an evening gown.
The pageant takes place in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday. E! News correspondent Erin Lim, the face of E!'s Snapchat series The Rundown, and celebrity trainer Heidi Powell are co-hosting the event, while global recording artist Jorge Blanco will perform his single "Summer Soul."
The event will be streamed live on MissTeenUSA.com and the group's YouTube channel at 6pm PT / 9 p.m. ET.