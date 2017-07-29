Meet the Miss Teen USA 2017 Contestants

Are you ready for the Miss Teen USA 2017 pageant?

On Saturday, 51 contestants from 50 states and the District of Columbia, aged 14 to 19, will compete for the crown. The current title holder is Karlie Hay—2016's winner from Texas.

Before the big event, the contestants took part in preliminary competitions, showcasing their figures in athletic wear and in evening gowns. Photos of the teens were released Friday.

During the main pageant Saturday, the top 15 will again take the stage in the outfits to compete for the title of Miss Teen USA 2017. The top five contestants will be asked a question during the final interview session.