Meet the Miss Teen USA 2017 Contestants

Are you ready for the Miss Teen USA 2017 pageant?

On Saturday, 51 contestants from 50 states and the District of Columbia, aged 14 to 19, will compete for the crown. The current title holder is Karlie Hay2016's winner from Texas.

Before the big event, the contestants took part in preliminary competitions, showcasing their figures in athletic wear and in evening gowns. Photos of the teens were released Friday.

During the main pageant Saturday, the top 15 will again take the stage in the outfits to compete for the title of Miss Teen USA 2017. The top five contestants will be asked a question during the final interview session.

Claire Scott, Miss Alabama Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Alabama Teen USA 2017

Claire Scott competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Claire Scott, Miss Alabama Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Alabama Teen USA 2017

Claire Scott competes onstage in an evening gown.

Tana Bartels, Miss Alaska Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Alaska Teen USA 2017

Tana Bartels, Miss Alaska Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Alaska Teen USA 2017

Tana Bartels competes onstage in an evening gown.

Karlina Riggs, Miss Arizona Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Arizona Teen USA 2017

Karlina Riggs competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Karlina Riggs, Miss Arizona Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Arizona Teen USA 2017

Karlina Riggs competes onstage in an evening gown.

Allison Tucker, Miss Arkansas Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Arkansas Teen USA 2017

Allison Tucker competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Allison Tucker, Miss Arkansas Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Arkansas Teen USA 2017

Allison Tucker competes onstage in an evening gown.

Jaanu Patel, Miss California Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss California Teen USA 2017

Jaanu Patel competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Jaanu Patel, Miss California Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss California Teen USA 2017

Jaanu Patel competes onstage in an evening gown.

Alexis Glover, Miss Colorado Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Colorado Teen USA 2017

Alexis Glover competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Alexis Glover, Miss Colorado Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Colorado Teen USA 2017

Alexis Glover competes onstage in an evening gown.

Lana Coffey, Miss Connecticut Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Connecticut Teen USA 2017

Lana Coffey competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Lana Coffey, Miss Connecticut Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Connecticut Teen USA 2017

Lana Coffey competes onstage in an evening gown.

Grace Lange, Miss Delaware Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Delaware Teen USA 2017

Grace Lange competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Grace Lange, Miss Delaware Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Delaware Teen USA 2017

Grace Lange competes onstage in an evening gown.

Karis Felton, Miss District of Columbia Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss District of Columbia Teen USA 2017

Karis Felton competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Karis Felton, Miss District of Columbia Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss District of Columbia Teen USA 2017

Karis Felton competes onstage in an evening gown.

Victoria DiSorbo, Miss Florida Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Florida Teen USA 2017

Victoria DiSorbo competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Victoria DiSorbo, Miss Florida Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Florida Teen USA 2017

Victoria DiSorbo competes onstage in an evening gown.

Taylor Ward, Miss Georgia Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Georgia Teen USA 2017

Taylor Ward competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Taylor Ward, Miss Georgia Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Georgia Teen USA 2017

Taylor Ward competes onstage in an evening gown.

Lauren Teruya, Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2017

Lauren Teruya competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Lauren Teruya, Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2017

Lauren Teruya competes onstage in an evening gown.

Gabriella Simpson, Miss Idaho Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Idaho Teen USA 2017

Gabriella Simpson competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Gabriella Simpson, Miss Idaho Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Idaho Teen USA 2017

Gabriella Simpson competes onstage in an evening gown.

Olivia Bohleber, Miss Illinois Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Illinois Teen USA 2017

Olivia Bohleber competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Olivia Bohleber, Miss Illinois Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Illinois Teen USA 2017

Olivia Bohleber competes onstage in an evening gown.

Paige Robinson, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Indiana Teen USA 2017

Paige Robinson competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Paige Robinson, Miss Indiana Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Indiana Teen USA 2017

Paige Robinson competes onstage in an evening gown.

Carley Arnold, Miss Iowa Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Iowa Teen USA 2017

Carley Arnold competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Carley Arnold, Miss Iowa Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Iowa Teen USA 2017

Carley Arnold competes onstage in an evening gown.

Olivia Prewitt, Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2017

Olivia Prewitt competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Olivia Prewitt, Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2017

Olivia Prewitt competes onstage in an evening gown.

Malerie Moore, Miss Kansas Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Kansas Teen USA 2017

Malerie Moore competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Malerie Moore, Miss Kansas Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Kansas Teen USA 2017

Malerie Moore competes onstage in an evening gown.

Hailey Crausbey, Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2017

Hailey Crausbey competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Hailey Crausbey, Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Louisiana Teen USA 2017

Hailey Crausbey competes onstage in an evening gown.

Victoria Timm, Miss Maine Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Maine Teen USA 2017

Victoria Timm competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Victoria Timm, Miss Maine Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Maine Teen USA 2017

Victoria Timm competes onstage in an evening gown.

Taylor Spruill, Miss Maryland Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Maryland Teen USA 2017

Taylor Spruill competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Taylor Spruill, Miss Maryland Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Maryland Teen USA 2017

Taylor Spruill competes onstage in an evening gown.

Caitlyn Martin, Miss Massachusetts Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Massachusetts Teen USA 2017

Caitlyn Martin competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Caitlyn Martin, Miss Massachusetts Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Massachusetts Teen USA 2017

Caitlyn Martin competes onstage in an evening gown.

Kenzie Weingartz, Miss Michigan Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Michigan Teen USA 2017

Kenzie Weingartz competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Kenzie Weingartz, Miss Michigan Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Michigan Teen USA 2017

Kenzie Weingartz competes onstage in an evening gown.

Tori Tritton, Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2017

Tori Tritton competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Tori Tritton, Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2017

Tori Tritton competes onstage in an evening gown.

Hannah Chisolm, Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Athleisure Wear

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2017

Hannah Chisolm competes onstage in athletic wear by Yandy.

Hannah Chisolm, Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2017, Preliminary Competition, Evening Gown

Patrick Prather / The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2017

Hannah Chisolm competes onstage in an evening gown.

Photos

See More From Miss Teen USA 2017 Contestants

The pageant takes place in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday. E! News correspondent Erin Lim, the face of E!'s Snapchat series The Rundown, and celebrity trainer Heidi Powell are co-hosting the event, while global recording artist Jorge Blanco will perform his single "Summer Soul."

The event will be streamed live on MissTeenUSA.com and the group's YouTube channel at 6pm PT / 9 p.m. ET.

