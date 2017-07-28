Four kids later and Soleil Moon Frye is proud to say she feels "better than ever."

As the actress continues a summer vacation in Lake Tahoe with family and close friends, the proud mom isn't afraid to wear a swimsuit.

In fact, the Punky Brewster star feels more than at ease while creating family memories with plenty of activities.

"I have been feeling really great this summer with my family. I love having the energy to paddle board with the kids, go tubing, and hiking. I also feel comfortable throwing on a bathing suit and jean shorts," Soleil shared with E! News exclusively. "I used to find myself hiding my body. I was the person on the beach with baggy surf shorts and a long sleeve shirt. It feels good to be comfortable in my skin."

She added, "No matter what shape or size we are, we want to feel good. After four incredible kids, I feel better than ever!"