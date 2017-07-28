Most people are very conscious of what they put on their face.
It's with good reason. Cheaper is usually better, but when it comes to your precious skin, there's too much at risk (i.e. dryness, breakouts, damaging chemicals) to trust any ol' skin-care product. On the flip side, their expensive counterparts aren't necessarily better. It's all about quality, and with so many brands available it's near impossible to decipher what's what.
Cue Hollywood's professionals responsible for the radiant glows on the red carpet. While you may think that Katy Perry's facialist and Kim Kardashian's makeup artist use the most expensive products (which is true to a certain extent), they know the hidden skin-care gems in the beauty aisle.
This is great news! You can perfect your skin routine while shopping for other household items (and save some money!).
Want to know the gems hiding in your local drugstore? Check recommendations for the beauty pros below!
Ole Henriksen is popular in Hollywood with Katy Perry, Naomi Campbell and Justin Timberlake as clients. He revealed that he uses a product that you can get at your local drugstore during his spa sessions.
"I love purchasing eucalyptus essential oil from my local drugstore," he told us. "I incorporate it into the warm essential oil face compresses I use on both my clients' faces at the spa and my own face at home."
Sonya Dakar has been making products since 1983, bringing celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence into her clinic. According to the pro, grapeseed oil is an effective remedy for dry skin.
"One of my favorite natural remedies for hydration is to slather Grapeseed Oil onto skin to heal any dry areas," she told E! News. "Another secret tip is to use it as a lip treatment. I like to coat my lips with Grapeseed Oil so that they're soft and supple and if you want to go a step further, I recommend exfoliating your pout before application with a toothbrush or wet washcloth using circular motions."
Aromatherapy Nourishing Oil, $6.99
Malika James, who creates beauty looks for Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Lauren London, says there's a high quality moisturizer and cleanser in the beauty aisle.
"I love [CereVae] because it's made with high-end ingredients," she told E! News. "It's pricey compared to other brands, but it's worth every penny since it's just as good as $100-$300 moisturizers."
Mario Dedivanovic has been Kim Kardashian's trusted makeup artist for a very long time. And, he commonly recommends products via Kim's website, interviews and his own social platforms. This time, however, he recommending a product to heal your skin from the inside out.
"Olly Nutrition vitamins are a quick way to make sure my skin is getting all the attention it needs, starting from the inside out," he said.
Daniel Martin's client roster includes Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Moss and Jessica Alba—all of which have fabulous skin. He revealed to E! News that he actually uses a lip balm as highlighter to achieve the perfect glow.
"I love the eos Organic Spheres but I specifically really love the eos Shimmer Sphere as a highlighter on the face. It gives a great radiance without looking too shiny," he shared.
Sheer Pearl Shimmer Lip Balm, $4.99
Alessandra's makeup pro, Mellody Vere, says the secret to sun-kissed, sweet-smelling skin is in the beauty aisle. She keeps the spray in her kit at all times.
"The Hawaiian tropic silk hydration mist goes on so easily and leaves a beautiful sheen without a greasy residue. It's perfect spray on for shoots for a moisturized look and provides sun protection," she said. "Everyone always asks me about it and they're obsessed with it after they smell it. It also reminds me of a sexy beach sunset."
Angela Caglia is the facialist to the stars, with Minnie Driver, Hillary Duff and Jasmine Sanders as clients. Beyond her LA and NYC offices, she has her own line and prides herself on her knowledge of what's good for your skin.
She says you need this micellar water: "The supercharged cleansing water has been a Parisian beauty secret for over a hundred years. Garnier has made it accessible and affordable in the US," she told E! News. "It's a super efficient and an easy way to cleanse and remove makeup fast. The tiny micelles attract dirt and oil while leaving the skin soft and hydrated without the need to rinse."
SKINCARE Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Waterproof Makeup Remover & Cleanser, $6.59
Both Julianne Moore and Magie Gyllenhaal seek out Joanna Vargas for facials. She shared her drugstore favorite taking off makeup.
"I love a cleansing oil to take off makeup, and this one is great for anyone with sensitive skin," she told E! News. "It's soothing, hydrating and doesn't have harmful chemicals in it."
Hurt yourself? Kelly Rutherford's skin expert, Peter Roth Thomas (who his own skincare line) recommends this drugstore product.
Intensive Healing Formula, $9.49
The beauty aisle will never be the same.
