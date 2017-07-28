Celebrity Skin-Care Experts Say These Are the Drugstore Products You Need

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Week Banner

Most people are very conscious of what they put on their face. 

It's with good reason. Cheaper is usually better, but when it comes to your precious skin, there's too much at risk (i.e. dryness, breakouts, damaging chemicals) to trust any ol' skin-care product. On the flip side, their expensive counterparts aren't necessarily better. It's all about quality, and with so many brands available it's near impossible to decipher what's what. 

Cue Hollywood's professionals responsible for the radiant glows on the red carpet. While you may think that Katy Perry's facialist and Kim Kardashian's makeup artist use the most expensive products (which is true to a certain extent), they know the hidden skin-care gems in the beauty aisle.

This is great news! You can perfect your skin routine while shopping for other household items (and save some money!). 

Want to know the gems hiding in your local drugstore? Check recommendations for the beauty pros below! 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Katy Perry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katy Perry's cosmetician, Ole Henriksen

Ole Henriksen is popular in Hollywood with Katy Perry, Naomi Campbell and Justin Timberlake as clients. He revealed that he uses a product that you can get at your local drugstore during his spa sessions.

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

Aura Cacia

"I love purchasing eucalyptus essential oil from my local drugstore," he told us. "I incorporate it into the warm essential oil face compresses I use on both my clients' faces at the spa and my own face at home."

Eucalyptus Exhilarating Essential Oil, $5.99  

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Gwyneth Paltrow

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR

Gwyneth Paltrow's Facialist, Sonya Dakar

Sonya Dakar has been making products since 1983, bringing celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence into her clinic. According to the pro, grapeseed oil is an effective remedy for dry skin.

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

Nature's Truth

"One of my favorite natural remedies for hydration is to slather Grapeseed Oil onto skin to heal any dry areas," she told E! News. "Another secret tip is to use it as a lip treatment. I like to coat my lips with Grapeseed Oil so that they're soft and supple and if you want to go a step further, I recommend exfoliating your pout before application with a toothbrush or wet washcloth using circular motions."

Aromatherapy Nourishing Oil, $6.99

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Gabrielle Union

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union's makeup artist, Malika James

Malika James, who creates beauty looks for Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Lauren London, says there's a high quality moisturizer and cleanser in the beauty aisle.

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

CeraVe

"I love [CereVae] because it's made with high-end ingredients," she told E! News. "It's pricey compared to other brands, but it's worth every penny since it's just as good as $100-$300 moisturizers."

Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $12.19 

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Kim Kardashian

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Kim K.'s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic

Mario Dedivanovic has been Kim Kardashian's trusted makeup artist for a very long time. And, he commonly recommends products via Kim's website, interviews and his own social platforms. This time, however, he recommending a product to heal your skin from the inside out.

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

Olly

"Olly Nutrition vitamins are a quick way to make sure my skin is getting all the attention it needs, starting from the inside out," he said.

Vibrant Skin Plump Berry Vitamin Gummies, $13.99 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel's makeup artist, Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin's client roster includes Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Moss and Jessica Alba—all of which have fabulous skin. He revealed to E! News that he actually uses a lip balm as highlighter to achieve the perfect glow.

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

EOS

"I love the eos Organic Spheres but I specifically really love the eos Shimmer Sphere as a highlighter on the face. It gives a great radiance without looking too shiny," he shared.

Sheer Pearl Shimmer Lip Balm, $4.99 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Gabrielle Union

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio's makeup artist, Mellody Vere

Alessandra's makeup pro, Mellody Vere, says the secret to sun-kissed, sweet-smelling skin is in the beauty aisle. She keeps the spray in her kit at all times.

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

Hawaiian Tropic

"The Hawaiian tropic silk hydration mist goes on so easily and leaves a beautiful sheen without a greasy residue. It's perfect spray on for shoots for a moisturized look and provides sun protection," she said. "Everyone always asks me about it and they're obsessed with it after they smell it. It also reminds me of a sexy beach sunset."

Silk Hydration Clear Sunscreen Mist Spray, $7.99 

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Jasmine Sanders

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jasmine Sander's Facialist, Angela Caglia

Angela Caglia is the facialist to the stars, with Minnie Driver, Hillary Duff and Jasmine Sanders as clients. Beyond her LA and NYC offices, she has her own line and prides herself on her knowledge of what's good for your skin. 

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

Garnier

She says you need this micellar water: "The supercharged cleansing water has been a Parisian beauty secret for over a hundred years. Garnier has made it accessible and affordable in the US," she told E! News. "It's a super efficient and an easy way to cleanse and remove makeup fast. The tiny micelles attract dirt and oil while leaving the skin soft and hydrated without the need to rinse."

SKINCARE Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Waterproof Makeup Remover & Cleanser, $6.59 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Julianne Moore

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Julianne Moore's facialist, Joanna Vargas

Both Julianne Moore and Magie Gyllenhaal seek out Joanna Vargas for facials. She shared her drugstore favorite taking off makeup.

Article continues below

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

Burt's Bees

"I love a cleansing oil to take off makeup, and this one is great for anyone with sensitive skin," she told E! News. "It's soothing, hydrating and doesn't have harmful chemicals in it."

Facial Cleansing Oil with Coconut Argan Oil, $15.99 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty Skin, Kelly Rutherford

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford's skin-care specialist, Peter Roth Thomas

Hurt yourself? Kelly Rutherford's skin expert, Peter Roth Thomas (who his own skincare line) recommends this drugstore product.

ESC: Drugstore Skincare

Cortizone 10

Intensive Healing Formula, $9.49 

Article continues below

The beauty aisle will never be the same.

Happy Drugstore Beauty Week! 

