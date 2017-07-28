Most people are very conscious of what they put on their face.

It's with good reason. Cheaper is usually better, but when it comes to your precious skin, there's too much at risk (i.e. dryness, breakouts, damaging chemicals) to trust any ol' skin-care product. On the flip side, their expensive counterparts aren't necessarily better. It's all about quality, and with so many brands available it's near impossible to decipher what's what.

Cue Hollywood's professionals responsible for the radiant glows on the red carpet. While you may think that Katy Perry's facialist and Kim Kardashian's makeup artist use the most expensive products (which is true to a certain extent), they know the hidden skin-care gems in the beauty aisle.