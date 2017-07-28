Meek Mill Admits His Breakup With Nicki Minaj Was a "Loss"

Six months after their split, Meek Mill finds it easier to talk about Nicki Minaj.

The 30-year-old "Whatever You Need" rapper appeared on Philadelphia's Power 99 radio station earlier this week to promote his new album, the aptly titled Wins & Losses. Twenty minutes into the interview, host Cosmic Kev decided to ask about Minaj. "Let's get it," Meek said. "Don't even take a deep breath if you're asking a question; it's easy to answer nowadays."

Looking back at his two-year relationship with the 34-year-old music superstar, Meek said, "It was a win. I got Nicki when I was…like, I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk Nicki Minaj—remember I had the rap about it? I bagged that. So, that was a win of course."

Nicki announced their breakup in January, tweeting, "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year."